Here are the new rules for barbershops and salons under GCQ

AS Metro Manila continues to transition to General Community Quarantine, the Department of Trade and Industry has laid down the rules for barbershops and hair salons. The agency said these are the minimum health standards that need to be implemented before they can reopen.

The DTI said this is the "new normal" and that these businesses should wait for the formal announcement on the date of reopening.

Guidelines to follow on minimum health protocols for barbershops and salons

The following minimum health standards shall be implemented in all barbershops and salons:

1| Posting of information at the entrance and other prominent or conspicuous areas about the following:

- Mandatory wearing of face masks at all times;

- Social distancing protocols of the establishment;

- Regular sanitation schedule and procedures (a 10-minute interval for sanitation in between clients is required);

- Availability of alternative methods of payment, if applicable;

- Availability of alternative methods of scheduling appointments (e.g., online, text messaging system);

Continue reading below ↓

- Client-personnel interaction protocols;

- Policy against the bringing of companions, unless absolutely necessary; and

- Enforcement measures for clients who refuse to comply with the protocols in a manner consistent with the law.

2| Requiring the placing of the following at the entrance:

- Floor mat or foot bath with disinfectant;

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

- Thermal scanner (i.e., for temperature reading);

- Alcohol that can be easily sprayed on the clients' hands;

- Health checklist to be distributed to all clients;

- A system where the personal effects of clients, including bags, jackets, and gadgets, are disinfected and deposited in secured sanitary plastic bags;

- Face shields to be distributed to clients if they availed shampoo services;

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

3| Enforcement of the following protocols concerning equipment found in the workplace:

- Distancing of chairs to at least one (1) meter apart on all sides;

- Visible floor markings for guidance of clients;

- Proper ventilation;

Continue reading below ↓

- Personal effects of personnel should be placed in plastic bags stored in an area inaccessible to clients;

- Face masks readily available for sale, or otherwise, to clients;

- Sanitizing equipment and tools that are visible to clients;

- Sterilization of workstation before and after each service;

- Pieces of furniture that are made of porous materials must be covered in plastic for ease of sanitation; and

- Strict use of disposable-only menus, reading materials, and magazines.

4| Enforcement of the following protocols concerning employees in the workplace:

- No personnel with COVID-19 symptoms or with exposure to COVID-19 patients shall be allowed to work;

- No wearing of pieces of jewelry (e.g., rings, bracelets, watches, earrings, exposed body piercings);

- Observance of proper personal hygiene (e.g., clipped fingernails, observance of company-imposed personal sanitation);

- Mandatory wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE) including, but not limited to: Face mask, face shield, eye glasses, gloves, hair caps;

Continue reading below ↓

- Mandatory wearing of closed shoes;

- Observance of the proper disposal of single-use supplies (e.g., cotton balls, popsicle sticks, tissue);

- Observance and enforcement of the client-personnel interaction protocols;

- Mandatory declaration of health and whereabouts prior to every duty in case contact tracing becomes necessary; and

- Frequent handwashing/sanitizing.

5| Requiring the following procedures upon exit:

- No physical contact during payment;

- Personnel are provided with small trays for accepting cash; and

- Ensure that clients who prefer to use an alternative mode of payment are able to do so;

- Regular sanitation of high-contact areas and surfaces (e.g., pens used for filling out forms, door handles, common tables)

This story originally appeared on Esquiremag.ph.

Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.