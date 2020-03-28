What time can we do grocery shopping in Metro Manila?

UPDATED as of 26 March 2020: At a press conference on March 16, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that under the enhanced community quarantine, groceries, food preparation and food delivery services, and other establishments providing basic services shall remain open.

At a press conference on March 14, MMDA Chief Jose Arturo Santillan Garcia, Jr. announced that the NCR community quarantine due to increasing COVID-19 cases began at midnight on March 15, 2020. More guidelines were announced, including a recommendatory curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until April 13.

If you're worried that you will run out of food or other basic essentials, take a breath and don't panic. Metro Manila may have been placed on enhanced community quarantine with stricter guidelines but the groceries are open for those who need to visit their shops and buy basic supplies during this time.

Here are times you can expect these groceries to open and close during the quarantine:

UPDATED as of 4:45 p.m., March 26, 2020.

All Day Supermarket (nationwide) - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Landers Superstore - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. early closing times for disinfecting from 26 at Landers Arcovia

Landmark Supermarket (Makati) - 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Landmark Supermarket (Trinoma, Alabang, Nuvali) - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Merkado Supermarket (UP Town Center) - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Metro Supermarket (Market! Market!, Alabang, Mandaluyong) - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*

Metro Hypermarket - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Metro Supermarkets (Visayas) - regular opening hour until 7 p.m. *

Puregold (Luzon branches)- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robinsons Supermarket (stand-alone stores and mall-based stores) - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Robinsons Supermarket (168 Shopping Mall) - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rustan's Supermarket and The Marketplace - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.*

Rustan's Supermarket (Uptown BGC) - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shopwise - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shopwise (Circuit branch) - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shopwise Express - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopwise Express (Mercedes, Cityland Santolan, C. Raymundo) - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shopwise Express (Basak, Newtown, Cebu and Matatalaib, Tarlac branches) - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SM Markets (Luzon: Supermarket, Hypermarket, and Savemore) - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SM Hypermarket Deca and The Village Square Alabang - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SM Hypermarket Eton Centris - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SM Markets (outside Luzon: Supermarket, Hypermarket, and Savemore) - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. *

SnR Membership Shopping (nationwide) - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Unimart (Greenhills) - 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Unimart (Capitol Commons) - 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WalterMart Supermarket (all branches) - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WalterMart Supermarket (Los Banos) - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While these groceries and malls are open, please do heed the preventive and safety measures asked of you if you're going out and that are being employed by the stores to not only prevent the spread of the virus but to keep everyone else safe as well.

Stay safe!

For more updates and specific branch information, visit All Day Supermarket, Landers, Landmark, The Metro Stores, Puregold, Robinsons Supermarket, SM Markets, Rustan's Supermarket, Shopwise, Greenhills, Capitol Commons, SnR Membership Shopping, and Waltermart Supermarket on Facebook.

* For provincial stores and their alternative operating hours, please visit The Metro Stores official Facebook page for the latest update.

* Some Rustan's Supermarket and The Marketplace branches have alternative operating hours. Visit Rustan's Supermarket on Facebook for more details.

* Some SM Markets in the Visayas have alternative operating hours. Visit SM Markets on Facebook for updates.

* Some Robinsons Supermarkets in the provinces have alternative operating hours. Visit Robinsons Supermarket on Facebook for updates.

