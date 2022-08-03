News And Trends

Netizens wonder: How will Mags stop Mikey Williams?

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE MIKEY Williams show opened up the Magnolia-TnT semifinals with an explosive 18 points in the first half. Williams would score 8 more before the game puttered to a halt, and defending All-Filipino Cup champs Tropang Giga took first blood with a comfortable 108-96.

On social media, several fans on Twitter raved about Williams… or wondered, how will Magnolia stop him?

    Mikey Williams gets it done

