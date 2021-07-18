Netizens welcome back Gin Kings, Scottie in reactions to Ginebra-NLEX matchup

FOR the second season in a row, Barangay Ginebra, the most dedicated fanbase of the most popular team in the entire league, has to settle for cheering for their team remotely.

That is, if they were able to watch the game at all.

Commissioner Marcial has apologized to fans for the confusion over the broadcast availability of today’s games. But for those fans who were able to catch it, their 94-75 defeat at the hands of NLEX must have been a bitter pill to swallow.

A few fans jokingly targeted a certain player on Twitter. But others rose to his defence. And still more welcomed their favorite team back on court.

Take a look at some of the tweets below

Welcome back, Ginebra

Fans got worried

All eyes on Scottie

