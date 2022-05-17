CJ Cansino reacts to Ka Leody comparisons: 'Isang karangalan'

NETIZENS can't unsee.

The Twitter world poked good-natured fun on University of the Philippines star CJ Cansino's likely resemblance to ex-presidential bet Ka Leody De Guzman.

As Cansino became the talk of the town alongside his fellow Fighting Maroons, who recently concluded their UAAP season 84 championship run, the school's first since 1986, fans and supporters took notice of the uncanny resemblance.

Younger version of Ka Leody?

Fans started posting photos on Cansino side by side with De Guzman's.

And being the good sport that he is, Cansino weighed in on the issue.

"Isang karangalan po mga ka Leody," he wrote on Twitter.

Cansino, a former University of Santo Tomas player, got his UAAP men's championship with the Maroons after his transfer in 2020.

