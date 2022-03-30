Ateneo women's basketball standout is Joshua Garcia's 'mystery girl'

LOCAL celebrity heartthrob Joshua Garcia has been posting snippet shots of a mysterious girl on his Instagram stories.

Netizens have guessed at a couple of names and faces, but it's only now that they got to confirm one, after a repost from Trina Guytingco.

Guytingco is a 24-year-old guard for the Ateneo Women's Basketball Team. She suited up for the Lady Eagles in the UAAP season 82, two years ago.

She is 5-foot-7, and was raised in Pleasant Hill, California.

No formal announcement yet from Joshua Garcia, Trina Guytingco

She is also friends with star Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and their group of friends, who are often seen with Garcia as well.

Recently, the grooup traveled to El Nido, Palawan and posted a couple of photos and videos of the trip.

Guytingco and Garcia can be spotted being sweet in those posts.

The two, however, have yet to make any official announcement regarding their status.

