‘Al Horford for Finals MVP,’ cry netizens in best reactions to Celtics comeback

WHAT A rally from Boston.

Just when it looked like a GSW win was in the bag, a gritty run from the Celtics turned the game around in what Associated Press' Tim Reynolds called "the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA history."

Boston would take Game 1, ripping Golden State at home with a 120-108 victory... a scorecard no one expected when the match entered its final frame with the Warriors 12 points ahead, off the back of one of Steph Curry's most spectacular first quarters.

Among the engineers behind the Celtics' rally was center Al Horford, who made six three-point shots and finished with 26 points.

Horford is, improbably, in the global Twitter trending charts as of posting, with more than 35,000 tweets to his name.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tweets hail Al Horford

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

On the flipside of the ‘Finals MVP’ tweets, netizens are asking: ‘Where was Curry?’

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

To think the Warriors started out red hot

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

These contenders!

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.