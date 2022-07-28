Samgyup Gang? Here’s what netizens are saying about Rhenz Abando’s KBL move

RHENZ Abando is the latest Pinoy player to sign up for the Korean Basketball League.

At 24 years old, he’s already had quite the career, moving from the UST Growling Tigers to the Letran Knights. He was hailed as both Rookie of the Year and MVP in his one season with the Knights.

He also had a stint in Gilas during their tuneup games last month.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

As the fifth Pinoy player the KBL has signed up — after SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Justin Gutang, and Ethan Alvano — many netizens had a lot to say about Abando’s decision to forego his final playing year with Letran to join Anyang KGC.

Many were supportive of his move to the so-called ‘Samgyup Gang’ — the caption in RJ Abarrientos’ post as he reposted Abando’s big news. Others also took this as an opportunity to take snarky broadsides at the state of Philippine basketball, much maligned this week as the Gilas blame game continues.

Continue reading below ↓

Here are some Twitter reactions to big news about Rhenz Abando

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.