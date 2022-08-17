Kraken show in Beermen-Bolts faceoff got the netizens cheering

JUNE MAR Fajardo was Kraken and bakin’, ruling the hardcourt with 29 points to lead the San Miguel Beermen to victory over the Meralco Bolts.
On Twitter, SMB fans — definitely glad to have the big man back in form — compared him to Thanos and Goku.
‘San Miguel” was trending on Philippine Twitter as Meralco limped home after a 100-89 walloping. The Beermen escaped their foes, and will face TnT in the Philippine Cup finals.
Check out some choice reactions to the SMB win.
San Miguel clinches it
Return of the Kraken
Good guy June Mar Fajardo
Looking forward... and back
Salute to Meralco
