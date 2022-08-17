News And Trends

Kraken show in Beermen-Bolts faceoff got the netizens cheering

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JUNE MAR Fajardo was Kraken and bakin’, ruling the hardcourt with 29 points to lead the San Miguel Beermen to victory over the Meralco Bolts.

On Twitter, SMB fans — definitely glad to have the big man back in form — compared him to Thanos and Goku.

‘San Miguel” was trending on Philippine Twitter as Meralco limped home after a 100-89 walloping. The Beermen escaped their foes, and will face TnT in the Philippine Cup finals.

Check out some choice reactions to the SMB win.

San Miguel clinches it

Return of the Kraken

Good guy June Mar Fajardo

Looking forward... and back

Salute to Meralco

