WATCH: Did Chris Lalata just unload a Brownlee-inspired slap in Mocon's TikTok?

UNDERSTANDABLY, Ginebra fans aren’t taking a recent TikTok of Javee Mocon lightly.

A day after their stunning defeat of the Gin Kings, Javee Mocon posted a humorous video of the Fuel Masters weight room, with Chris Lalata lip-syncing the famous “You’re nothing but a second-rate, trying hard copycat!” line before giving a playful slap to Kurt Lojera.

Mocon captioned the lighthearted video, “Masakit nga pala talaga”, along with the hashtags #ChrisLalata, #JustinBrownlee, and #GoodVibesOnly.

He clarified in the comments section: "Wala pong nangaaway sir. Good vibes lang."

Ginebra fans didn’t find the clip too humorous, however.

Here's how Barangay Ginebra is reacting to TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The TikTok appeared to nod at Chris Lalata’s inadvertent contact against Ginebra’s longtime import halfway through the fourth quarter of their October 15 faceoff. This caused Brownlee to blow his top, which he downplayed during the post-match press conference.

“As a person, I’m sure nobody likes to just get slapped in the face even though it wasn’t a hard slap or anything like that. Just getting hit in the face whether it’s hard or not, I think it just caused that reaction,” said Brownlee.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He added: “Congrats to Phoenix.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.