Meme moments galore as netizens react to James Reid ad with Cong TV, Junnie Boy

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago

IT WAS an unlikely collaboration — one that definitely got the internet buzzing.

Last weekend, a popular soda brand released an ad that mashed up actor James Reid with popular vloggers Cong TV and Junnie Boy. It was a team-up for the ages. The action-packed vid, which sees the trio embark on a road trip like no other, saw Reid playing the straight-faced foil to the Team Payaman stalwarts’ over-the-top reactions.

Netizens quickly memified the quality moments from the video (and well as the behind-the-scenes promos cut by Team Payaman).

Cong TV trends on Twitter

As of posting, Cong is still trending on the Philippine Twitter charts, with 17,000 tweets and counting.

Werpa

A valid question

James Reid pulls off his Australian accent

What a moment

Lupit ni Cong

Cong is all praises for James, though

Remember when Cong TV said earlier this year that he’d one day star in a video with James?

Boss Tryke with the mic drop

Watch Team Payaman’s BTS video of the ad here:

