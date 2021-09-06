Meme moments galore as netizens react to James Reid ad with Cong TV, Junnie Boy

IT WAS an unlikely collaboration — one that definitely got the internet buzzing.
Last weekend, a popular soda brand released an ad that mashed up actor James Reid with popular vloggers Cong TV and Junnie Boy. It was a team-up for the ages. The action-packed vid, which sees the trio embark on a road trip like no other, saw Reid playing the straight-faced foil to the Team Payaman stalwarts’ over-the-top reactions.
Netizens quickly memified the quality moments from the video (and well as the behind-the-scenes promos cut by Team Payaman).
As of posting, Cong is still trending on the Philippine Twitter charts, with 17,000 tweets and counting.
Werpa
A valid question
James Reid pulls off his Australian accent
What a moment
Lupit ni Cong
Cong is all praises for James, though
Remember when Cong TV said earlier this year that he’d one day star in a video with James?
Boss Tryke with the mic drop
Watch Team Payaman’s BTS video of the ad here:
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.