News And Trends

Netizens react to first Ateneo L in 39 games

by Mark Villeza and spin.ph staff
A day ago
undefined
PHOTO: UAAP Images

AT LAST, the dynasty hits its first speed bump.

After 39 straight games that stretch back way before the pandemic, the unstoppable Ateneo winstreak comes to an end, as the UP Fighting Maroons squeaked out a slim victory against their crosstown neighbors.

It was a victory that sent shockwaves across the UAAP fandom.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    JGDL checks the time

    Continue reading below ↓

    What a showstopper of a game

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Elims started with this battle, and it's fitting it ends with this

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Bilog nga ang mundo

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Ricci is feeling the W

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: UAAP Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again