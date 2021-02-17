Netizens react to Abueva trade shocker

PHOENIX’S cornerstone is moving house, as the PBA announced that trade papers have been filed for Calvin Abueva’s move to the Magnolia Hot Shots.

In exchange, Magnolia will be giving away Chris Banchero, as well as their first and second round picks for the incoming rookie draft.

It was a jolt in the arm for PBA fans on a Wednesday morning. Naturally, netizens dove straight into their social media platforms to give their two cents.

Just look at the comments section on Spin.ph's Facebook page.

Even Jared Dillinger reacted to the news on Spin.ph's Instagram.





These Twitterati also got their takes.

Snow Badua says what he knows.

Disbelief was the reigning reaction.

Parsing out the deal

Look at Magnolia now!

Stag party!

Let the speculation begin!