What farm team? Netizens cheer on giant-slayer Terrafirma

BACK-to-back wins against the PBA’s certified giants? Say hello to a revved-up Dyip.

Regularly derided online for being a so-called “farm team”, Terrafirma silenced the haters with yet another resounding victory, this time, against defending champion Ginebra San Miguel.

As he did in yesterday’s game against San Miguel, Juami Tiongson led the charge as the Dyip took down the Gin Kings, 95-90.

Netizens quickly took notice, as they lauded the squad that is now in the unlikely position of being the bubble team to beat.

Giant slayers

Smart basketball

Sakay na!

Netizens touch on the ‘farm team’ tag

Meanwhile, on the Spin.ph FB page, our fans could not resist

