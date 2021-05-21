A day after leaks, Netflix ‘Trese’ trailer now live and official

AS THE Lakers squeaked by with a win over the Golden State Warriors yesterday, a curious little entry appeared in Twitter’s top trending charts.
“TRESE TEASER is Out” trended in the Philippines at around the same time Los Angeles fans were exulting over LeBron’s last-minute shot.
Apparently, global streaming giant Netflix had made a short trailer available for viewing outside of the Philippines. Enterprising fans of the Pinoy supernatural noir comic quickly passed links and screencaps.
Now, Netflix has released the full trailer of the Filipino dub of the upcoming adaptation. Watch it below.
The two-minute clip showcases the gorgeous animation, as well teases clues on how the series will adapt the many storylines of the long-running comic, which was written by Budjette Tan and illustrated by Kajo Baldisimo.
Trese will have both a Filipino and an English dub when it drops on Netflix this June. In Filipino, detective Alexandra Trese will be voiced by Liza Soberano. In English, Shay Mitchell will handle voice-acting duties for the lead.
In addition, UDD — the band behind hits like “Oo” and “Tadhana” — will provide the theme song.
Trese will debut on Netflix on June 11.