Netflix shows first image from the ‘Trese’ anime

THE very first image from the much-awaited Trese anime has been released by Netflix.

Created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, Trese is one of the country’s most popular comic books. It tells the story of Alexandra Trese, who solves supernatural cases and faces off against aswang in a gritty Manila.

An anime version was announced with much fanfare back in 2018, but we haven’t heard much info since then. However, in an anime reveal festival currently being held by Netflix, the streaming giant released the first two images from the eagerly awaited series.

Trese will drop on Netflix on 2021.

Jay Oliva, an artist who worked on films like Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League, and the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy, will serve as executive producer. Southeast Asian studio BASE Entertainment will handle animation duties.