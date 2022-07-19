LOOK: Eugene, Vincent, Dennis, Alfred get posters for upcoming Netflix adaptation

NETFLIX HAS just released four character posters for their upcoming Yu Yu Hakusho live action adaptation.

Pinoy anime fans of an (ahem) certain age certainly remember Yu Yu Hakusho as Ghost Fighter, one of the clutch of anime that became stone cold classics as they aired on IBC 13 and later, GMA 7.

Here are posters for Eugene, Vincent, Dennis, and Alfred — sorry, Yusuke, Hiei, Kurama, and Kuwabara, with Netflix taking great pains to ensure that the characters, at least in this first look, nail the anime-accurate look.

Takumi Kitamara as Yusuke

Continue reading below ↓

Kanata Hongo as Hiei

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jun Shishon as Kurama

Continue reading below ↓

Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara

They will be played, respectively, by Takumi Kitamura, Kanata Hongo, Jun Shishon, and Shuhei Uesugi.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

You may most likely be most familiar with Vincent… er, Hiei’s actor Hongo, who has previously appeared in Kingdom and Attack on Titan. He also played bad guy Envy in the Fullmetal Alchemist adaptations.

Continue reading below ↓

Will Yu Yu Hakusho break the anime live action adaptation curse? We’ll find out when it drops on Netflix late next year, December 2023.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.