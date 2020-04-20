Don’t have a Netflix account? They’ve put some of their shows on YouTube for free

GOOD news: If you don’t have a Netflix account, the video streaming service is putting some of its shows on YouTube for free.

Potentially disappointing news: They’re not Money Heist, Stranger Things, Tiger King, or all the big ticket original shows that the big red N is known for.

Actually, most, if not all, of the free Netflix content on YouTube are documentaries. (No, not The Last Dance.) But if you're in the mood for some mind-opening nonfiction, these all make for a compelling watch.

The free lineup includes the excellent Tinker Hatfield episode of Abstract: The Art of Design. In this documentary, the impossibly cool Nike designer walks us through his creative process — like how he conceptualized the original Air Max silhouette.

The company explained to make these documentaries free — and it makes a lot of sense. “For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms,” it said in the YouTube channel description. “However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on our YouTube channel.”

If you want to check out the full roster, here’s the link to see the entire channel.

Here’s the complete list of free series, along with descriptions.

13th

In this thought-provoking documentary, scholars, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom.

Abstract: The Art of Design

Step inside the minds of the most innovative designers in a variety of disciplines and learn how design impacts every aspect of life.

Babies

From nature to nurture, this docuseries explores the groundbreaking science that reveals how infants discover life during their very first year.

Chasing Coral

Divers, scientists and photographers around the world mount an epic underwater campaign to document the disappearance of coral reefs.

Explained

This enlightening series from Vox digs into a wide range of topics such as the rise of cryptocurrency, why diets fail, and the wild world of K-Pop.

Knock Down the House

Go behind the scenes as four determined women — including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — challenge big-money politicians in the 2018 race for Congress.

Our Planet

Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope.

Period.

In rural India, where the stigma of menstruation persists, women make low-cost sanitary pads on a new machine and stride toward financial independence.

The White Helmets

As daily airstrikes pound civilian targets in Syria, a group of indomitable first responders risk their lives to rescue victims from the rubble.

Zion

Born without legs and stuck in foster care for years, teen Zion Clark finds his calling when he pursues competitive wrestling. A documentary short.