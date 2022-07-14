WATCH: Netflix’s Kingdom will get a gory slash-em-up video game

KINGDOM — the zombies-meets-Korean-history action series that’s currently on its second season in Netflix — is getting a slash-em-up video game.

Called Kingdom: The Blood, the upcoming game lives up to its billing by showing off a gory gameplay trailer.

IGN ran a preview article on the game that revealed key details, including character customization and the fact that South Korean developer Action Square mo-capped “a professional Korean sword dancer” to replicate the combat.

Also, the game will feature story mode, a “Conquest Mode”, and PvP combat.

Action Square previously published popular mobile game Blade, which became a global hit back in 2014. IGN said that Kingdom: The Blood will be out for PC and mobiles, but did not specify a release date.

How Netflix is moving on after soft first quarter

Last November, Netflix launched its video games initiative as it seeks to expand beyond its current identity as a streaming platform. Two games based on Stranger Things were among the company’s first releases.

This week, Netflix also announced that it had partnered with Microsoft to introduce a cheaper, advertising-supported tier.

For years, the streaming platform had resisted the idea of ads, but thawed its position after a soft first quarter of 2022 which saw their subscriber base shrink by 200,000 users globally. It also revealed at the end of April that it may begin charging for password sharers in a bid to “get the revenue associated with that viewing,” said Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters during a company earnings call.

Kingdom is currently airing on Netflix, with two seasons as well as a special called Kingdom: Ashin of the North.

