WATCH: New Netflix film ‘Skater Girl’ looks like the feel-good sports movie of the summer

THERE’S a line in the trailer for new Netflix film Skater Girl that should feel familiar to anyone who’s been busted for trying out the board sport.

“Doesn’t matter where you go in the world,” says Erick, the character played by Jonathan Readwin. “Everyone hates skateboards.”

From street menace to Olympic sport, the stature of skateboarding has grown in recent years. But even skateboarders like our very own Margielyn Didal experienced getting chased off the streets in Cebu just for skating.

Beyond the skateboarding scenes, however, Skater Girl also looks like a heartwarming coming-of-age film about, well, a skater girl. It is supposedly India’s first film about skating, according to the Mumbai Mirror, and initially came out under the name Desert Dolphin. It tells the story of Prerna, a teenage girl who falls in love with the sport after it’s introduced to her remote village. She then sets out to achieve her dream of competing in the national championships.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the production team built a 14,500 square-foot skate park in Khempur village just for the film, with over 100 ramps. With the film done, it is being used today, and is considered India’s largest skate facility.

The film will premiere on June 11 on the streaming platform.

Now how about a film about Margielyn Didal next?

