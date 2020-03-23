Basket-flix and chill: 9 movies and documentaries to fill that corona-induced hoops void

A week into the enhanced community quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic and basketball fans are running out of stuff to watch.

Shortly after the PBA announced the postponement of the 2020 Philippine Cup, the NBA confirmed the suspension of the 2019-20 season. NCAA March Madness is also canceled. We're not sure until when can we continue living off hoops mixtapes and what-if videos on YouTube.

Before you think of giving up and getting into TikTok, we suggest you check out the great catalog of basketball-themed content on Netflix. From movies to documentaries, there's enough shows about hoops to binge to.

MOVIES

Amateur (2018)

Any young hooper who grew up in the age of social media and Zion Williamson's high school mixtapes can relate to director Ryan Koo's debut feature. The sports drama tells the story of 14-year-old phenom Terron Forte (played by Michael Rainey, Jr.) and his complicated pre-pro journey.

Coach Carter (2005)

For longtime followers of the sport like us, this won't be the first time we'll be watching the iconic biopic about Richmond High School basketball coach Ken Carter (Samuel L. Jackson). Coach Carter — the person — gets mixed reactions for his unorthodox ways, and later on, life-changing results.

High Flying Bird (2019)

Modern indie pioneer Steven Soderbergh's second film to be shot on an iPhone. Like Tom Cruise's Jerry Maguire, this one revolves around a sports agent. Amid a lockout, Ray Burke (Andre Holland) proposes an ingenious yet controversial business plan to his rookie baller client Erick Scott (Melvin Gregg).

NBA DOCUS

Iverson (2014)

Some see The Answer as a cultural icon that influenced fans and future NBA players in more ways than one. Others view the former as uncoachable and problematic. The unfiltered documentary by Zatella Beaty reveals the true story behind one of the most polarizing figures in league history.

The Carter Effect (2017)

More than two decades ago, Vinsanity made his way to the NBA and changed the basketball landscape — the country of Canada in particular. If that three-pointer prior the season suspension is indeed the final shot of Carter's career, then all the more reason why we should watch this.

One In A Billion (2016)

Taller than most adults in the farming village of Ballo Ke, Satnam Singh became the first Indian player to be drafted into the NBA. Roman Gackowski's docu follows the 7'2" center's unlikely quest to enter the pros and carry the hopes of his country's billion-strong population.

BASKETBALL DOCUS

Basketball Or Nothing (2019)

in terms of stature and the rough style of play, Filipinos can identify a lot with the Chinle High School boys' basketball team. Arizona's Navajo Nation is also surrounded by drugs, violence, and poverty, yet local student-athletes thrive in the game. The docuseries consists of six episdes, perfect for one sitting.

#Rucker50 (2016)

Four years ago, the 50th anniversary of the Harlem sports program was celebrateed through this sports and sociocultural documentary. While the civil rights movement was ongoing, the Rucker Tournament served as a breeding ground for hoops superstars, as well as hip-hop personalities.

Q Ball (2019)

Executive produced by no less than former Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant, the basketball docu set in San Quentin State Prison show another side to inmates-slash-teammates. It explores how the sport is paving the way for their road to rehabilitation and hopefully, redemption.