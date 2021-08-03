Petecio's incentives climb to P17 million and counting for silver medal finish

NESTHY Petecio will still come home as a hero, and richer at that, after her silver medal finish in the women's featherweight division of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,

Despite the Filipina boxer's heartbeaking loss to Japan's Sena Irie in the finals on Tuesday, the Davaoena pugilist is still bound for a windfall of cash — P17 million as of Spin.ph's latest count — for her latest achievement.

Petecio is mandated to receive a P5 million incentive from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) under Republic Act No. 10699.

Generous sponsors have also stepped up and matched that reward, with Manny V. Pangilinan and San Miguel Corporation (SMC) head honcho Ramon S. Ang also pledging P5 million each for the silver medalists.

Deputy Speaker Rep. Mikee Romero has also promised a P2 million reward for silver medal finishers.

Well-deserved rewards for Nesthy Petecio

And just like what happened to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, more donors are expected to step up, with real estate tycoon Andrew Tan already rewarding Petecio a condominium in Davao worth P10 million.

Continue reading below ↓

President Rodrigo Duterte himself has pledged to give his own incentive to Filipino medalists in Tokyo, with the chief executive promising an undisclosed amount to Diaz upon her arrival last week. The same is expected for Petecio.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Petecio's earnings may not be as big as that received by Diaz, who now has almost P50 million in cash pledges on top of many more rewards, but it's still a hefty reward nonetheless, a deserving payoff for all of her efforts in the leadup to the quadrennial showpiece.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.