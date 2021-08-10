Even with Olympic incentives, family comes first for Nesthy Petecio

FOR Nesthy Petecio, the millions worth of incentives she will be receiving for winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics will be for her family.

Petecio, 29, stood to receive P17 million from the government through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) as well as from Manny V. Pangilinan, Ramon Ang, and Deputy House Speaker Rep. Mikee Romero. But that amount has since grown as pledges from different entities continue to come in.

A condominium and a house and lot are just some of the additional incentives promised to Petecio, who this early has vowed to use the windfall to give each member of her extended family a better future.

Family comes first for Nesthy

“Sa matatanggap ko talaga, sa mga bahay na ibibigay, naka-pangalan na para sa mga kapatid ko. Nakalaan na sa kanila,” Petecio said during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

"Gaya ng sabi ko, ayokong maranasan ng mga pamangkin ko’ yung naranasan namin na hirap na nakatira lang kami gamit mga trapal, sa puno ng rambutan."

The Filipina boxer said her family has been her single biggest source of inspiration, and she wants nothing but the best from them after becoming one of two silver medalists in the Philippine campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Sila po muna. Sila po ‘yung dahilan kung bakit nandito ako. Sila ang dahilan kung bakit nagsusumikap po ako na ayokong maranasan uli nila, ng mga pamangkin ko, ‘yung mga kapatid kong maliit ‘yng hirap na pinagdaanan namin,” said Petecio.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Petecio is also planning a surprise for her parents using the cash incentives.

“Pinaka-plano ko talaga maranasan ng mama at papa ko ‘yung mga gusto nilang maranasan bago sila mawala sa mundo po,” said a teary-eyed Petecio. "Darating po tayong lahat doon. ‘Yun po ‘yung gustong gusto ko na maranasan po nila.

"Bago sila mawala po, gusto ko ibigay sa kanila."

