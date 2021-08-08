Road to more blessings? Dirt path to Nesthy Petecio's house now leveled out

BEFORE she made it Tokyo, Nesthy Petecio had to walk through a long, bumpy, and unpaved road. Literally.

The road to her home in Davao del Sur was a track packed with earth — a sight that, far from the city centers, was perhaps not out of the ordinary.

But after she won silver in women's featherweight boxing, earning the Philippines' second medal in the the 2020 Olympics, blessings after blessings poured in. One of them? Improvements to the road leading to their house.

Her local government unit shared a couple of photos from August 7th, Saturday, showcasing the project in the works.

Petecio, of course, was delighted to see it.

"Salamat! Kay makajogging nako dili matapilok.., Kung masemento na," she said in a Facebook post, sharing the gallery uploaded by governor Marc Cagas.

Aside from this, Petecio is also assured of at least P17 million worth of cash incentives for her feat.

