Petecio, Paalam may need a manager soon as endorsement offers come in

TOKYO - Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, two real-life sports heroes with life stories fit for a Star Cinema movie, may need a manager once the Tokyo Olympics is over.

The two national boxers have basked in the Olympic spotlight, attracting the interest and admiration of sports fans not only for their heroics feats inside the ring but also for their personal triumphs against adversity.

Petecio and Paalam have obviously also gained the interest of companies which, according to people close to the two boxers, have this early lined up offers for endorsement deals and other business propositions.

"Nesthy has been getting a lot offers, some coursed through us," said Alliance of Boxing Associations of the Philippines (Abap) executive-director Ed Picson. "I heard meron rin kumakausap kay Nesthy mismo at ibang members ng team."

Not to count the eggs before they hatch, but Paalam is bound to corner a lot of those offers as well, more so if he beats Briton Galal Yafai on Thursday (1 p.m., Manila time) to deliver the first-ever boxing gold medal for Team Philippines.

A gold medal will put the fitting Hollywood ending to the life story of the 23-year old boxer, who was a 'mangangalakal' growing up in Carmen, Cagayan de Oro before becoming one of the stars of the boxing stable.

Pang-MMK

Petecio's life story has already become the basis for an episode in the hit television 'Maalaala Mo Kaya,' but the featherweight silver medalist transcended sports when she proudly declared after the final match that she's a member of the LGBT community.

While middleweight bronze medalist Eumir Marcial's business affairs and career are already handled by Manny Pacquiao's promotional outfit, Petecio and Paalam have mostly been handling their personal businesses and affairs on their own.

Picson admitted that the two may need people to handle not only the endorsement offers that have kept coming but also their finances that are bound to grow exponentially in the aftermath of their Olympic heroics.

"If they need advice, we can refer them to people who can help," said Picson.

