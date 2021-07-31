Of course Nestea would post a message of support for Nesthy

STANDING united with the Filipino people in supporting the gold medal rush of Nesthy Petecio is the iced tea brand with a remarkably similar name: Nestea.

Ever since Petecio embarked on her Olympic campaign with a decisive win against her Congolese foe back in July 24, jokes have been popping up in social media saying that, should Nesthy go the distance and take the gold, the brand should give her free powdered beverages for life.

And while it still hasn’t made that promise yet, the brand (whose parent company is multinational FMCG Nestle) posted a strong message of support for the champion boxer as she heads to the featherweight gold medal round.

Message of support for Nesthy Petecio

"Nestea is with you, Nesthy," goes the copy on its just-posted art card. "Go for gold!"

In its caption, the brand wrote, complete with winking and flex emojis: “Good luck, Katukayo. We and the rest of the Filipinos are cheering you on! You got this!”

And, in the kind of visual pun-slash-product placement countless companies have been doing since Hidilyn Diaz's win, its social media team arranged glasses of iced tea to form Olympic rings.

Petecio will face either Japan’s Sena Irie or Great Britain's Karrisss Artingstall in the finals on August 3. As it stands, she is already assured of at least a silver medal.

