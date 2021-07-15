Poms up! NCC & NDC will hold the Nationals 2021 via virtual event

HANDS on the hips, smiles on the lips, spirit in the heart, they're ready to start!

The National Cheerleading Championship (NCC) and National Dance Championship (NDC) announced their comeback, and will hold an all-online competition via the Nationals 2021.

Like many contact sports, cheer has not been allowed during the lockdowns. However, the NCC and NDC found a way to pursue the contest this year.

NCC is the oldest running tournament of its kind, joined by teams from all around the country.

And after a long offseason year, it's marking its return to the mats, virtually.

This year's online championships is categorized into three divisions for both draws: Solo, Duo, and Group (composed of four to six people only). Participants will submit their routines in video forms to be criticized by the judges.

NCC 2021, NDC 2021 mechanics, schedules

As for the cheerleaders, there would be two age brackets: Senior (composed of participants from 13 to 18 years old), and Elite (composed of participants ages 18 and above).

There are also four options for duo or team draws; All-Girl Cheer, All-Girl Pom, Coed Cheer, and Coed Pom.

Meanwhile, for the dancers, the Senior category is composed of athletes aged 13 to 18, while the Advanced bracket is for ages 18 and above.

Here is the list of entry classifications:

Teams formed are not just limited to school teams. As an open competition, other organizations are welcome to field their own teams.

While no vaccination or other health requirement is imposed, the organizers encourage athletes to abide by the minimum protocols set forth by the government.

"The virtual championships will be the first time that the NCC will be holding an all-online competitions," President Carlos Valdes III told SPIN Life. "Our plan is to have a livestream for certain divisions in October where judging will be done live as well."

The same rubrics for judging will be practiced, while specific protocols on routine timing and video technicalities will be observed.

No face-to-face training is required, and athletes are encourage to record their performances in the safety of their own homes.

"As always, we are guided by our principle to provide our cheer and dance community a safe and fun venue to showcase their skills and talents," he added.

The online application is now ongoing.

