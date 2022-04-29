LOOK: NCAA fans back in time for Letran-San Beda rivalry game

RIVALS on the court, partners off it.

Students from San Beda and Letran heeded their respective student council's call and came to the Filoil Flying V Centre in united color of pink for the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball's biggest rivalry game.

Though there are still a number of alumni who came in the traditional San Beda red and Letran dark blue, the mixed colors provided an assorted background to the intense duel between the Knights and the Red Lions.

The gesture is much like the same to that of their UAAP counterparts who have shown their support for the presidential candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo for the May 9 elections.

It's also a refreshing sight with fans finally back in the stands for the first time in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament.

The oldest collegiate league in the country spent the past month at La Salle Greenhills and will continue holding its games in its home base at the San Juan venue.

