NBA trade deadline was uneventful — but we break it down anyway

Pardon us for the description, but this year's NBA trade deadline was rather boring.

An elder statesman strongarmed his way out of a competitive team; a two-time All-Star felt betrayed by the franchise that drafted him; mediocre squads shipped Class B players and a bunch of picks; among other so-so transactions.

Maybe most of the headlining deals already went down last summer, or contenders opted to stand pat for the sake of continuity.

FRINGE STAR SWAP

Golden State Warriors get: Andrew Wiggins, 2021 top-3 protected first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Minnesota Timberwolves get: D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans, Omari Spellman

The West's bottom two teams (Wolves 15-35, Warriors 12-40) exchanged young talent that complements their respective rosters better.

The 24-year-old Wiggins, who was having a breakout season — career-high 5.2 rpg, 3,7 apg, 2.2 3pg, and 50% effective field goal percentage, on top of 22.4 ppg — before missing a handful of games, instantly becomes the primary offensive option for the Dubs (dead last in offensive rating at 103.8 and efg% at 48.9), with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson still on the shelf. In the long-term, the deal also gives Golden State additional assets, and their starting small forward of the future — that is, if this whole Canadian experiment pans out.

Continue reading below ↓

Russell joins his draft classmate Towns to partially fulfill their SLAM 224 cover last year. While it's a longshot to get Devin Booker in Minnesota, two former All-Stars might just be enough to turn things around there. D'Lo has made the most out of his bloated role as a Warrior, career-highs in scoring (23.6), free throws (3.4 makes out of 4.4 attempts on 79 percent shooting), and three-pointers (3.6-of-9.7) in 33 games. His assists numbers have slightly dipped (6.2 from 7), but he didn't have a legitimate finisher in KAT (26.7 ppg, 60 efg%, 41 3pt%) back then.

Continue reading below ↓

MOOK REINFORCES CLIPS

Los Angeles Clippers get: Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas

New York Knicks get: Moe Harkless, 2020 first-round pick

Washington Wizards get: Jerome Robinson

This was really about which LA team ended up with the Morris twin. The Lakers reportedly didn't want to include Kyle Kuzma in the package, which led to Mook joining the Clippers. The two-way 6'8 forward (career-high 19.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.7 3pg) is a clear upgrade over Harkless (5.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 0.5 3pg), not only stats-wise, but also in terms of attitude — without his recent comments, of course. Marcus gives the Clips (tied for 5th in defensive rating at 106.2, 6th in offrtg at 112.3) a versatile defender and shot creator who is like a budget version of the Klaw or PG.

Continue reading below ↓

The other player headed to Los Angeles, Thomas, was immediately released, which is just sad. At least Moe will get to play for his hometown (although being part of the Knicks isn't exactly a good thing), and New York has a draft pick to show for. The Wizards also acquire a promising wing in Robinson for their soft rebuild.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

BOARD MEN COME TOGETHER

Cleveland Cavaliers get: Andre Drummond

Detroit Pistons get: John Henson, Brandon Knight, 2023 a second-round pick

What happens when you add a three-time NBA rebounding leader (who also leads the league in boards this season with 15.8) to one of the best teams in rebounding percentage (2nd in offensive rebounding % at 29.5, and 8th in defensive rebounding % at 73.8)? It may have something to do with Cleveland missing so many shots (ranked 21st in field goal % at 45.5), but they're about improve even more in that area upon Drummond's arrival. This also allows Kevin Love to flex his stretch ability (career-high 2.6 makes out of 6.8 attempts from deep) to the fullest.

Continue reading below ↓

As for Detroit, letting go of their 26-year-old franchise cornerstone officially marks the dismantling of another underachieving squad. The transaction seem lopsided on paper, but the Pistons securing a future asset and developing someone like Christian Wood are better than letting Dre walk for nothing in free agency.

Continue reading below ↓

IGGY GETS HIS WAY

Miami Heat get: Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill, Jae Crowder

Memphis Grizzlies get: Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow, Gorgui Dieng

Timberwolves get: James Johnson

The Iguodala-Grizzlies saga is finally resolved, with the three-time champion forcing his way to South Beach and agreeing to a two-year, $30 million extension. Andre bolsters a blue-collar Heat group led by All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Now 36 years old, the two-time Finals Most Valuable Player brings his boundless playoff experience, which is integral in guiding Miami's up-and-coming trio of Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, and Duncan Robinson. Iguodala's greatest value, though, will be most evident when Erik Spoelstra and Co. begins their championship run.

Continue reading below ↓

What Memphis received in return isn't too shabby, either. Winslow is only 23, and he will have the chance to grow with the upstart Grizz after a confusing stint with his maiden team. A focused Waiters had shown in the past that he can contribute, while Dieng is a solid insurance for their oft-hurt bigs.