LIST: These NBA teams are taking a stand in wake of George Floyd's death

The NBA has spoken out against the death of George Floyd at the hands of four police officers in Minneapolis. Big names like LeBron James and Steve Kerr have been vocal about the injustice of recent cases of authorities killing black people.

Fomer teammates Jordan Clarkson and JR Smith joined a protest in Los Angeles, while the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and the Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon were part of peaceful a march in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves were present when retired player Stephen Jackson — a friend of Floyd — promised that he will use "everything I have to get a conviction" at a recent news conference.

Several NBA teams have also released their respective statements on Floyd's unfortunate demise, from owners consoling his family to entire organizations condemning the senseless acts of racism and violence.



