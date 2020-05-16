NBA teams recall their classic logos

ALL throughout this week, various NBA teams posted a photo of their classic logos on Instagram, giving fans a chance to reminisce about the good old days.

In fact, that’s exactly what a happily retired Jason Williams said in reply to the Kings’ logo throwback post: “The good ol’ days!!!!”

It was under this logo that the Kings drafted him back in 1998, though he later moved to Memphis, Miami, and Orlando in a thirteen-year journeyman career.

This particular Kings logo would be retired in 2016, the heraldry-inspired mark giving way to today’s modern, angular, skyline-slash-crown look.

Naturally, these OG NBA logos had their own throwback posts:

Boston, of course, has had that logo for decades, last updating it in the late ‘90s just to add colors. With few changes, the Pacers’ simple P-mark has also endured through the years. This version on their throwback post lasted thirteen years, from 1977 to 1990.

Meanwhile, the Pistons’ current logo is inspired by the one they had from 1980 to 1996 — a truly understated logo for what would become known as the “Motor City Bad Boys”.

Two of the NBA's flying animal-themed teams posted their own throwbacks.

Posting a picture of a classic jersey from that time when their logo was an actual hawk and not the famous "reverse Pac-Man", Atlanta invited fans and commenters to reminisce about the team greats: Mookie Blaylock, Dominique Wilkins, Steve Smith.

The Magic uploaded a pic of their “shooting stars” mark — their logo for ten years from 1990 to 2000. “First player that comes to mind...let's hear it!” the team wrote.

An account named @_markelle_fultz jokingly said, “Markelle Fultz,” name-dropping the current Orlando guard. It’s funny because first, Fultz was born in 1998. Second, that’s not Markelle Fultz’s real IG account. (He’s at @markellefultz.)

Other fans, however, gave a hat tip to the Magic greats: Penny Hardaway, Nick Anderson, the pre-Lakers Shaquille O’Neal.

The Cavs, meanwhile, posted a grid of all their logo marks, and asked fans to choose their fave.

“Quick analysis: 5 is the most popular so far,” the team later commented on their own post. Naturally; that was the logo during the Cleveland heydays of LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving.

The Spurs reposted their colorful “Fiesta” logo, which immediately unleashed a flood of reminiscing (and not to mention likes; around 27,000 of them as of posting) among ‘90s era fans.

Many remembered the year San Antonio finally made it to the finish. “Memorial Day Miracle Shot from Sean [Elliot] 99 championship,” commented elieg07.

That was a strange, uncertain year in the NBA, when contentious salary negotiations delayed the season opening by almost four months. It’s almost certain that the 2020-2021 season will be remembered in the same way. Who will be this season’s Spurs?

In any case, the throwback logos gave fans a chance to remember some of the league’s finest days. Spurs fan beatondownyoblock might have spoken for many when he commented: “JUST BRING IT BACK PLEASE. THANK YOU.”

Yeah, we know he was talking about the logo. But he could well have been talking about the NBA itself.