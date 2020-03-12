Shock, dismay after the 'single craziest day in NBA history'

A BASKETBALL fan's worst fear has happened: the NBA has suspended the 2019-20 season.

The development comes on the heels of reports that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, just before their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was called off.

Ironically, the reigning back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year appeared to downplay the COVID-19 situation by touching every mic and recorder during a press conference two days ago. Prior to the OKC match, the French center was listed as questionable due to illness.

With a one-liner of a tweet, journalist Bill Simmons summed up in a nutshell the stunning turn of events.

"Single craziest day in NBA history," the popular writer and broadcaster tweeted.

NBA stars were caught off guard by the abrupt hiatus:

