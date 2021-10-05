Jordan, Magic, LeBron join 35 other NBA stars in short film for NBA’s 75th anniversary

IMAGINE a neighborhood where Larry Bird and Magic Johnson are next-door neighbors. Where LeBron James is tending to a kingly garden. Where Kareem is teaching Nowitzki the grand art of a hook shot, new kid on the block Zion Williamson is shattering a backboard down the street, and the neighborhood bus driver is none other than Michael Jordan.

This scene — ported straight out of a basketball fever dream, or perhaps a wild NBA 2K Neighborhood mod — will come to life, briefly, in a three-minute short film that will be released to celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

Check out the teaser image for the short film below:

Who are the NBA stars, legends starring in short film NBA Lane?

The short film is called “NBA Lane”, and was directed by The Mandalorian’s Rick Famuyiwa and Emmett Malloy of the Malloy Brothers.

Here's the star-studded cast list.

NBA Players: Carmelo Anthony (Los Angeles Lakers), LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers) Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

NBA Legends: Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ray Allen, Larry Bird, Vlade Divac, Julius Erving, Artis Gilmore, Manu Ginóbili, Richard Hamilton, Grant Hill, Robert Horry, Magic Johnson, Dikembe Mutombo, Dirk Nowitzki, Gary Payton, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Isiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade, Bill Walton, and Jerry West.

It will be released on October 7 at 12 noon, Eastern Time. That’s midnight, October 8, for us.

