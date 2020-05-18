News And Trends

NBA players react to the final episodes of 'The Last Dance'

by John Paulo Aguilera
2 hours ago

The last two episodes of The Last Dance, which dropped Monday, left viewers wanting more.

The final part of the hit sports documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls covered a bunch of topics, from the "Flu Game" (and what may have caused it), to Dennis Rodman's nWo run, and, of course, a whole lot of basketball.

NBA players joined fans in asking for 10 more episodes of The Last Dance:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again