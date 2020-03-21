NBA, Olympics, Nike logos reimagined for the coronavirus age

SLOVENIAN art director Jure Tovrljan has given radical makeovers to some famous logos, inspired by this season of community quarantines, closed shops, work from home, and social distancing.

In his graphical reimagining, the iconic Olympic rings, for example, now observe proper social distancing:





With the pro ball leagues canceled, these may be what many players are doing right now (if, you know, they weren’t on Call of Duty: Warzone):

And the famous Nike slogan — well, it becomes a warning for our time, especially if you want to go out.

Even the US Open logo wasn’t spared from Tovrljan's makeover.





As for the beer brand that was unfortunate enough to have the same name as a virus that’s sweeping the globe, well…





Tovrljan told Ad Age: “Things around COVID-19 seriously started to go out of hand and all my social media feeds were flooded with cheap memes. I decided to revive an old passion, logo design and I saw an opportunity for some quality content that I would be glad to see on my social feed in these difficult times.”

On a more serious note, many of these brands have been stepping up efforts to help out people affected by the global pandemic.

Nike Inc. chairman and co-founder Phil Knight and other executives in the shoe brand are donating a combined $10 million for healthcare and food efforts in the company’s Oregon home state. The NBA has been posting public service announcements regularly on its Instagram page, while various team owners and players are setting up funds for arena personnel and hourly workers whose wages are affected by the league shutdown.

See all of Tovrljan’s logos in his Behance page.

