Who won the NBA's Mother's Day essay writing contest?

For someone who called his mom Wanda "the real MVP" in his trophy acceptance speech, Kevin Durant surprisingly didn't have a Mother's Day message for her — at least on social media. (We haven't checked his burner accounts.)
The Brooklyn Nets forward's fellow NBA stars, though, joined the annual essay writing contest honoring mothers via Instagram and Twitter.
Which player had the best Mother's Day tribute to the special women in their lives?
LeBron James to wife Savannah and mom Gloria
Stephen Curry to wife Ayesha and mom Sonya
Giannis Antetokounmpo to mom Veronica and partner Mariah
James Harden to mom Monja and sister Arnique
Jayson Tatum to mom Brandy
Damian Lillard to all the moms in his life
Jrue Holiday to wife Lauren
Karl-Anthony Towns to late mom Jacqueline (RIP)
Shaquille O'Neal to mom Lucille
Dwyane Wade to wife Gabrielle and mom Jolinda
Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and downloading the Spin Game Sticker Pack.