Who won the NBA's Mother's Day essay writing contest?

For someone who called his mom Wanda "the real MVP" in his trophy acceptance speech, Kevin Durant surprisingly didn't have a Mother's Day message for her — at least on social media. (We haven't checked his burner accounts.)

The Brooklyn Nets forward's fellow NBA stars, though, joined the annual essay writing contest honoring mothers via Instagram and Twitter.

Which player had the best Mother's Day tribute to the special women in their lives?

LeBron James to wife Savannah and mom Gloria

Stephen Curry to wife Ayesha and mom Sonya

Giannis Antetokounmpo to mom Veronica and partner Mariah

James Harden to mom Monja and sister Arnique

Jayson Tatum to mom Brandy

Damian Lillard to all the moms in his life

Jrue Holiday to wife Lauren

Karl-Anthony Towns to late mom Jacqueline (RIP)

Shaquille O'Neal to mom Lucille

Dwyane Wade to wife Gabrielle and mom Jolinda

