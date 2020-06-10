Artist puts Disney twist on NBA team logos following news of season restart

When the NBA first brought up the idea of restarting the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World, all we saw was the image of LeBron James dunking hard on a hapless Mickey Mouse.

Looks like we weren't the only ones with hyperactive imaginations.

A visual artist who goes by the handle PKairdesigns recently reimagined a handful of NBA team logos and uploaded their Disney versions on Instagram. From the Milwaukee Bambis to Mem-Pooh Grizzlies, each rendering seamlessly integrates the fantasy theme into the matching squad.

Check them out:

Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks

Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies

Orlando Magic and LA Clippers

Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors

The designer also showed the eliminated squads — except for the Miami Heat — some love:

Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls

The league's Board of Governors recently gave the 22-team format the go-ahead starting on July 31 in Orlando, Florida. All the squads will be stay, practice, and play at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex, with eight games kicking off the season resumption and the NBA Finals extending until October.

