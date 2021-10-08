WATCH: Short film NBA Lane premieres ahead of league's 75th season

AHEAD of the NBA's 75th season, the league has premiered NBA Lane, a three-minute short film commemorating its rich history.

Renowned actor and producer Michael B. Jordan stars as the narrator and the bus driver for the Hoopbus as he takes children on a ride to around a fictional neighborhood peppered with current NBA stars and legends of the past.

It's a fun ride which immediately shows us next door neighbors and former rivals Magic Johnson and Larry Bird as the Hoopbus rolls through the streets. LeBron James does his familiar chalk toss with seeds for his gardening, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar teaches Dirk Nowitzki the hook shot, and Zion Williamson shatters the backboard in the neighborhood's blacktop.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NBA Lane also pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

NBA Lane also tugs the heart, especially when Devin Booker and the kids inside the Hoopbus pay tribute to a mural of the late Kobe Bryant.

Our favorite, though, is definitely Dwyane Wade shouting, "This is my house!" in front of his fictional house.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Other current stars who graced the short film are Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, and LaMelo Ball.

Legends also took their spots in the clip, among them Bill Russell, Julius Erving, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Isiah Thomas, Bill Walton, Artis Gilmore, Gary Payton, Dikembe Mutombo, Vlade Divac, Robert Horry, Ray Allen, Manu Ginóbili, Richard Hamilton, and Grant Hill.

NBA also made it a point to include mascots, namely Benny the Bull (Chicago Bulls), Boomer (Indiana Pacers), Burnie (Miami Heat), Chuck the Condor (LA Clippers), G-Wiz (Washington Wizards), Hugo (Charlotte Hornets), and The Raptor (Toronto Raptors).

Fans can check out the behind the scenes for NBA Lane, where there are fun bits showing interactions between the greats and the game's current superstars.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.