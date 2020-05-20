The most priceless stories from the star-studded NBA Inside Stuff '90s Reunion

With almost everyone holed up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA figured, what better time to bring back NBA Inside Stuff than now?

The original host of the 1990s behind-the-scenes TV show, sportscaster Ahmad Rashad, recently led a reunion edition featuring the biggest NBA stars of that decade. Former co-host Willow Bay (1991-98) also joined the event.

The video call included basketball legends David Robinson, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Grant Hill, Reggie Miller, Muggsy Bogues, Clyde Drexler, Dell Curry, Dominique Wilkins, Mitch Richmond, Dikembe Mutombo, Charles Barkley, Gary Payton, Robert Horry, Tim Hardaway, Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O'Neal, Glen Rice, Shawn Kemp, Ron Harper, and Detlef Schrempf.

The NBA Inside Stuff's '90s Reunion was livestreamed on the league's official social media accounts Monday, just before the final two episodes of the historic sports documentary The Last Dance premiered.

The only thing better than the Mailman and Shaq casually smoking a cigar and hookah, respectively, were the players' throwback anecdotes about one another:

Glide with two left shoes

Robinson: "(We're) sitting on the floor, getting dressed for practice, and Clyde was sitting there with us. Charles said, 'Man, what's wrong with your shoe?' Ha ha!"

Drexler: "At least let me tell the story. We're going to shootaround the day of the game, which means there's nobody in the arena. I put two shoes in my bag, went off for practice. When I got to practice, I realized there were two left shoes. You need to do one of two things: you cannot practice, or you can put them on and get a little sweat." (everybody laughs)

Muggsy Blocks

Rashad: "You (Bogues) had 39 blocks in your career, and you had one against Patrick Ewing." (everybody laughs)

Ewing: "Why you got to bring that up? Why you got to go there? Ha ha!"

Rashad: "Explain it to me, what happened, Pat?"

Ewing: "I shot one of those turnaround (shots), and I waited. I took too long to release it, and he sneaked from behind and blocked that bad boy."

Bogues: "Right place at the right time."

No, no, no!

Rashad: "Did you (Kemp) remember telling (me) that your goal was to dunk on every big men in the league?"

Kemp: "Absolutely! I remember that!"

Mutombo: "He didn't dunk on me!" (everybody laughs)

John-is Antetokounmpo

Rashad (to everyone): "Is there any player right now that remind you of you?"

Drexler, Malone, Wilkins: "No!" (everybody laughs)

Stockton: "Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo!" (everybody laughs)

Shaq's Admiral lie

O'Neal: "I want to say, I apologize for making up that rumor. I love you, brother!" (everybody laughs)

Robinson: "Shaq got people mad at me in San Antonio because I didn't sign an autograph for him when he was a kid."

O'Neal: "So, David took all my shine when he came to San Antonio, so I hated him for that. And then, first couple of years, he used to kill me, so I had to make up a rumor to get mad."

Robinson: "Man, we were on the Olympic team, we're sitting on the plane together, and I said, 'Shaq, man, what is this stuff about me not signing some autograph for you.' He was like, 'Man, I'm sorry about that. I made that up.' What's wrong with you, man?" (everybody laughs)

Watch the entire thing here:

