Conley, Lavine advance in NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge; Trae, CP eliminated

On the heels of a successful NBA 2K Tournament, a H-O-R-S-E Challenge between NBA (some of them retired) and WNBA players went down Monday, Manila time.

The rules are simple: if a player makes a shot, the other has to match it or be awarded a letter. If the former misses, though, the latter can decide what the next shot will be, and vice versa. First to receive all the letters (H-O-R-S-E) loses.

These are the results of the competition's quarterfinal round:

Chauncey Billups (H-O-R) beats Trae Young

The 2004 NBA champion and Finals Most Valuable Player added to the woes of Young, who got the boot in the second round of the 2K tourney. Mr. Big Shot rallied from a H-O-R deficit and shot down the Atlanta Hawks All-Star.

Mike Conley (H) beats Tamika Catchings

The three-time NBA Sportsmanship Awardee didn't waste his pro-style gym against Catchings. The Utah Jazz guard breezed past the WNBA legend and Hall of Fame inductee, whose driveway hoop didn't do her any favors.

Zach LaVine beats Paul Pierce

All the superstar-turned-infamous analyst had to do was bring his elite shot creation versus LaVine. Instead, it was the two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion who made impossible attempts that even The Truth can't handle.

Allie Quigley (H-O-R) beats Chris Paul

He may have had the best shot of the day, but the 10-time NBA All-Star ultimately fell short against Quigley. Unlike Catchings, the two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year scored an upset over the Point God in the clutch.

Through the NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge, State Farm is set to donate more than $200,000 on behalf of the players to coronavirus relief efforts. The semifinals and championship game will happen on Thursday, April 16.