Mike Conley uses 'pektus' on his way to first NBA H-O-R-S-E title

Mike Conley is your inaugural NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge champion.

The Utah Jazz guard bested Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls in the final round of the trick shot competition, which is one of the NBA's alternatives to basketball games — 2K tournament, #NBATogether campaign — after suspending the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conley defeated the two-time dunk champ, H-O — with a little help from the weather (the sudden rain limited the latter), his indoor court, and ambidexterity. He sealed the deal with a reverse layup over the backboard.

The three-time NBA Sportsmaship Award winner also beat WNBA legend Tamika Catchings and NBA champion Chauncey Billups (who eliminated Trae Young) on his way to the first-ever NBA H-O-R-S-E title. On the other hand, LaVine used his athletic advantage against 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce and three-time WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley (who eliminated Chris Paul) to face Conley.

The league also uploaded a montage of the craziest trick shots from the two-day competition, including CP's facing away-holding left leg-turn and shoot, and Zach's off-the-back-board, between-the-legs layup, through its official YouTube channel.

On behalf of the NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge participants, State Farm will donate more than $200,000 to coronavirus relief efforts.