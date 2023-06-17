NBA fans weigh in as banned Morant pleads for second chance

JA Morant has received a 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 NBA season after a repeat offense of flashing a gun in a live-streamed Instagram video.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver clamped down on Morant's "alarming and disconcerting" second committal of wielding firearms on social media.

Shortly after the league issued its decision, the Memphis Grizzlies guard asked the public to "give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you."

However, fans online were split on whether the NBA's decision on Morant was either adequate or excessive, considering it was his second offense in a three-month period.

Slap on the wrist?

'Harsh' decision

Another chance for change

Big setback, bigger comeback?

