Too much Jokic as Nuggets take series opener vs Lakers

TOP seed Denver Nuggets drew first blood in the Western Conference Finals over the Los Angeles Lakers, 132-126, as the former bubble protagonists cross paths again in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

It was business as usual for two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic with a staple triple-double performance of 33 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists to lead five Nuggets in double figures.

Hot shooting nights for L.A.'s usual scorers were not enough to tow the Lakers back into contention even after a spirited comeback bid late in the final frame.

Big double-double efforts from Anthony Davis with a game-high 40 points and 10 boards on top of LeBron James' 26 markers and 13 rebounds paced the tough defeat.

See how fans reacted to a topnotch opening face-off between the Nuggets and the Lakers here:

Don't mess with the Joker

Mile High City rising

Lake Show woes

L.A. still the favorites?