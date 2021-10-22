Klay Thompson, Dwight Howard react to 75 Greatest snub

THE complete list of 75 greatest players — or rather, 76, thanks to a voting tie — in NBA history was revealed in full this morning (Manila time), with 26 new players joining the ranks of the original 50 announced during the league’s 50th anniversary in 1996.

They were not ranked, nor did the NBA reveal which of the two players got that tied vote.

And while players like James Harden, Dominique Wilkins, and Dwyane Wade expressed their gratefulness and disbelief at their inclusion, some other players did not take well to being left out.

Take the Warriors’ Klay Thompson.

“Maybe I’m just naive in my ability to play basketball, but in my head I’m TOP 75 all time,” wrote the All-Star, who is currently recovering from ACL injuries.

In the Instagram caption, he added: “PERIOD.”

Dwight Howard had a one-word Instagram reaction to the news, according to Bleacher Report: “Disrespectful.”

Other reactions to NBA 75 Greatest snubs

On Twitter, many chimed in to support Howard, as well as the other snubs on the list.

The Inside the NBA crew gave their takes on other notable no-shows, including VInce Carter, Tracy McGrady, and Grant Hill.

View the full list of the NBA's 75 greatest players here.

