Navotas mayor Toby Tiangco donates 2 years’ salary for social assistance — P3.3 million in all

Toby Tiangco of Navotas is foregoing his monthly salary from April all the way to June 2022 to help out his constituents who aren’t covered by the DSWD’s social amelioration programs (SAP).

By giving up 27 months of salary, he’ll be donating P3,291,809.76 in ayuda. Tiangco said that his monthly salary is P121,918.88.

He said on Twitter: “Kahit di ko pa natatanggap ito, idodonate ko na ang buong halaga para mabigyan ang mga kababayan nating di nakatanggap ng SAP.”

Like many mayors, he’s had to resort to creative ways to grant social assistance to citizens who aren’t part of the national government’s list of SAP recipients for COVID-19.

Mayor Angelo Aguinaldo of Kawit is auctioning off his much-loved 1969 Dodge Charger R/T to help fund social assistance for seniors in his hometown.

Kit Nieto of Cainta, meanwhile, has been holding auctions of his extensive shoe collection, and vowed to keep on selling his shoes until either the collection or the virus is finished.

In a follow-up tweet, Tiangco acknowledged that this salary donation is a mere drop in the bucket.

“Alam ko di pa rin ito sapat para mabigyan ang lahat ng mga apektado. Pagpasensyahan niyo na po ang aking nakayanan,” he said.

Tiangco added: “Nawa’y makatulong po ito para maibsan ang hirap na ating dinadanas ngayon, lalo na sa mga pamilyang walang-wala sa buhay.”