NU Pep champion coach Ghicka Bernabe welcomes year with engagement

THERE was no UAAP cheerdance competition last year, no thanks to the pandemic. But entering 2021, National University Pep Squad's champion coach Ghicka Bernabe is probably receiving a different kind of congratulatory message.

Just seven days into the new year, the coach announced her engagement on social media.

"This is no longer a surprise because he proposes to me every single day. My answer? It will always be a ‘yes’ to the man who promised his mom he would marry me even if we’re not even in a relationship that time. Ain’t he the sweetest?" she said.

She also revealed that, once circumstances permit, she and her fiance will have an official marriage ceremony.

"To our beloved family and friends, this ring symbolizes a sincere promise that we will soon tie the knot when the right time comes," she added.

Before she took on the mentorship reins in NU, the 32-year-old first danced for the Far Eastern University Cheer Squad in 2005 to 2009.

Two years after, she coached the Bulldogs to its maiden championship in 2013.

