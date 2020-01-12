Nasugbu native LA Tenorio checks on family's safety after Game 3

RIGHT after Game 3 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals against Meralco, Batangas native LA Tenorio was on the phone to check on his family in Nasugbu.

The veteran Ginebra guard had just heard the news about the heavy ashfall experienced by the town after Taal Volcano erupted on Sunday afternoon.

“My family in Batangas, they’re experiencing ashfall. I have no news yet, but buti na lang my parents are here now to watch the game, but my relatives — my grandfather is in Nasugbu,” he shared with SPIN Life.

Tenorio shared that it was a blessing in disguise that his parents are currently with him in Manila to watch Game 3.

But he couldn’t help but worry about his 97-year-old grandfather, still residing in their house in Nasugbu.

“Nakamusta ko naman sila. They’re inside the house and I made sure na naka-sara lang ‘yung bahay, and ‘yung mga precautions na kailangan gawin, pinapagawa ko,” he said.

The 35-year-old guard also said that although he’s not yet planning to visit his relatives, he plans to keep on checking on them.

“With the situation, hindi muna ako vivisit, I’d rather be safe here but again, we’re praying not only for Nasugbu, but for the whole Batangas. And of course, sa Manila na din kasi umabot na din dito [‘yung ashfall],” he said.

He added: “’Yung mga relatives ko na supposedly manonood, hindi na natuloy because of what happened. I told my parents also na ‘wag na muna umuwi, to stay muna dito kasi masama sa kalusugan.”

As of posting time, PHILVOLCS has raised Alert Level 4 over the vicinity of Taal Volcano, warning that a "hazardous explosive eruption" could be expected within hours or days.