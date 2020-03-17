Music, Movies And TV

WATCH: Blackwater coach Nash Racela can sure carry a tune

by Reuben Terrado
1 Hour ago

NASH Racela proved that coaches can sing, too.

The Blackwater coach on Tuesday posted a video on Instagram of him singing along with his daughter Lauren. The caption read “Day 3 of house arrest,” obviously in reference to the community quarantine imposed on the entire Luzon island due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PBA has also barred its teams from holding practices for two weeks to serve as a precautionary measure.

In the video, the Racelas belted the songs Kathang Isip by Ben&Ben and Passenger Seat by Stephen Speaks.

Watch the video below and judge for yourself:

View this post on Instagram

Day 3 of house arrest

Read Next
read more stories about:
Recommended Videos
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again