Naomi Osaka, Megan Thee Stallion, Leyna Bloom are SI Swim’s 2021 cover models

CAN you say ‘hot girl summer’?

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and model Leyna Bloom grace three separate covers of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue.

"If there's one thing that our cover models have in common, it's that they don't have one thing in common,” said Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day in SI.com. ”They look different, have different upbringings, have different passions and inspirations. But each is a reminder that beauty comes in many forms.”

Megan is a rapper — the first to land an SI Swim cover — who popularized the phrase “hot girl summer” via a song of the same name.

"It definitely was a dream for me to be on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit," said Megan to CNN. "And to be the first female rapper? Who else would they pick? I am just happy they chose the Hot Girl Coach!"

Osaka is a tennis superstar, set to compete in the upcoming Olympics for her home country Japan. She’s also become a mental health advocate, speaking out about the intense pressures of being a top-level athlete in a three-part Netflix documentary entitled, simply, Naomi Osaka.

Bloom, meanwhile, is the magazine’s first ever transgender cover model.

“Any woman of color being on the cover of this magazine means that the world is evolving, and I’m part of that evolution process,” she told Vogue. “This moment represents that we’re going into the future, and this is what the future looks like.”

The theme of the issue is “Opening Eyes, Speaking Truths, and Changing Minds.”

“This issue represents the culmination of our powerful community coming together during these trying times to make history,” said Day.

