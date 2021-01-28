What is this mystery shoe in new ‘Space Jam 2’ footage dropped by HBO Max?

TEASED for about six years now, Space Jam: A New Legacy has received a uniform reveal and not much else.

A new HBO Max teaser — featuring snippets of upcoming films like Dune, Mortal Kombat, and Will Smith’s new biopic King Richard where he plays the father of Serena and Venus Williams — shows us the best look at Space Jam 2 yet.

Watch it below:

All things considered, it’s not much. It’s a three-second version of the brief clip LeBron James already teased on his Instagram account, which shows LeBron and Bugs Bunny staring up the light show in what looks like an interplanetary or interdimensional arena.

The clip also showed off this pair of Nikes (you can see the Swoosh), which we hope is not the LeBron XIX because this thing is just… yeah.





Late last year, Warner Bros. made the unprecedented decision to release all of its 2021 movies simultaneously on both theaters and its streaming service HBO Max. With the pandemic keeping people away from movie houses, it was a bold step to get eyeballs back to watching films again (and, not coincidentally, get people subscribing to HBO Max).

But it has been criticized by some filmmakers — including Christopher Nolan — as a move that would irreversibly damage the movie industry.

HBO Max is still not available in the Philippines, though you can subscribe to HBO Go.